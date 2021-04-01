Brazil Minerals Highlights Progress in Its Annual Report

Belo Horizonte, April 1, 2021 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resource Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that it filed yesterday its annual report and audited financial statements on Form 10-K (the "10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This release highlights some of items reported in the 10-K.

Hard-Rock Lithium: Brazil Minerals increased its portfolio of hard-rock lithium properties by 463% to an aggregate of 80,934 acres by increasing the size of its original project in Minas Gerais and adding a second project in the Northeast region of Brazil. Both projects are located in areas rich in pegmatites which contain spodumene as the primary lithium-bearing mineral. The Company is highly focused on the development of one or both of these projects into cash-flow generating operations.

Rare Earths: Brazil Minerals increased its portfolio of rare earths properties by 363% to 39,972 acres by adding a second project.

Nickel/Cobalt: Brazil Minerals increased our portfolio of rare earths properties by 191% to 9,553 acres by adding a second project.

Iron: Brazil Minerals owns approximately 60% of Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company which is developing its first iron mine in a premier location with high-grade iron.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is focused on essential and strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution with 100%-owned projects in hard-rock lithium, rare earths and titanium. Additionally, Brazil Minerals has interests in iron through a 60% equity ownership of Apollo Resources Corporation and in gold through a 30% equity ownership of Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF). Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

