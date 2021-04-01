CORRECTION: Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Amendment To Previously Announced Non-Arm's Length Loan

OTTAWA, April 1, 2021 - Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SRA), today announced a correction to its press release entitled "Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Amendment to Previously Announced Non-Arm's Length Loan" issued today, April 1, 2021 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated the date on which a previous press release announcing the Company's intention to convert debt to shares was issued. The previous news release announcing the shares for debt transaction was actually issued March 17, 2021. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

