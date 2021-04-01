Royal Gold Presenting at the World Gold Forum Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present virtually at the World Gold Forum Virtual Conference.

Dan Breeze, Vice President, Corporate Development (RGLD Gold AG), will present on Tuesday, April 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

