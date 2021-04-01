CROPS Completes Acquisition of the Superior Lake Zinc Project, Concurrent Financing, Share Consolidation, and Name Change to Metallum Resources

Vancouver, April 1, 2021 - CROPS Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:COPS) is pleased to report that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Superior Lake Zinc Project from Superior Lake Resources Ltd. (ASX:SUP) ("Superior Lake") through the purchase of 100% of the existing common shares of Pick Lake Mining Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Nova Scotia.

As part of the Acquisition transaction, the Company has:

- changed its name to Metallum Resources Inc. and its trading symbol will be "MZN", - moved its jurisdiction from Yukon to British Columbia, - consolidated its share capital on the basis of one new common share for every ten existing common shares, - appointed Kerem Usenmez as a director of the Company, - issued 128,920,000 post-consolidation common shares, and made cash payments of CAD$525,000 and AUD$200,000, to Superior Lake, - completed its financing with the issuance of 27,000,000 post-consolidation common shares at $0.10 each (raising $2.7 million), and 5,454,546 post-consolidation flow-through common shares at $0.11 each (raising $600,000 in flow-through funds), - converted its outstanding debentures with the issuance of 20,960,789 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.26 each, and - issued 3,200,000 post-consolidation common shares as an advisory fee in relation to the Acquisition.

A cash finder's fee of $900 was paid in relation to the financing. As a result of the completion of the foregoing transactions, the Company's post-consolidated issued capital is 192,524,408 common shares. Shares acquired by directors of the Company in the financing, and the advisory fee shares have a resale restriction until August 2, 2021.

The Acquisition is a "Reverse Takeover" as that term is defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") Policy 5.2. The TSX-V's final acceptance of the transaction will be conditional upon the Company's completion of all remaining filing requirements pursuant to TSX-V Policy 5.2. Trading in the Company's common shares will resume under the new name and trading symbol upon TSX-V final approval.

About Metallum

Metallum Resources is a zinc focused base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.

