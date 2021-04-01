LaSalle Closes $2,000,000 Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, April 1, 2021 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) is pleased to advise the flow-through private placement announced March 24, 2021 has now closed, raising a total of $2,018,659.98. 2,787,5000 Flow Through Shares were sold to Quebec residents ("QFT Shares") at $0.20 per QFT share, with the $557,500 proceeds to be used to accelerate the comprehensive exploration program, including diamond drilling, on the Radisson Property in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay region of Quebec. 10,905,055 Flow-Through Shares were sold at $0.18 per share ("FT Shares") with the $1,461,159.98 proceeds going to further exploration on the Company's Radisson property and the high-grade gold Blakelock and Egan properties in Ontario.

Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. acted as Finders on a portion of the Offering for which they will receive commissions of 6% in cash on the proceeds of the shares placed and 6% of the number of shares placed in compensation warrants exercisable for one year from closing at the same price as the respective FT and QFT Shares placed.

The shares issued, along with the Finder's compensation warrants and any shares issued on exercise of the compensation warrants are subject to a four-month resale hold period in Canada expiring July 31, 2021.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp..is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX".

Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

