Crest Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Vancouver, April 1, 2021 - Crest Resources Inc. ("Crest" or the "Company") (CSE:CRES) (CNSX:CRES.CN) (OTC:CRSTF) announces that it has refiled its November 30, 2020 interim financial statements following a review of the statements by the Company's auditors. The review was undertaken in conjunction with the Company's filing of a Listing Statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), as part of the Company's application to change its designation from a mining issuer to an investment issuer. While several of the Company's investments were reclassified from "marketable securities" to "investment in associates", there were no material changes to the Company's aggregate assets, liabilities or net loss. Readers are encouraged to review the restated financial statements and MD&A, or to contact the Company for details.

About Crest Resources Inc.

Crest Resources Inc. is a British Columbia company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CRES. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru and the investment in mineral exploration companies and related mining technologies of merit. The Company's Canadian mineral property assets include various land and corporate ownership positions within the Exploits Subzone, the newest emerging district-scale gold exploration and mining district in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michael Collins

President and CEO

Crest Resources Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

