West Mining Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Vancouver, April 1, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE:WEST) (OTC:WESMF) (FRA:1HL) (CNSX:WEST.CN) is pleased to comment on its recent promotional activity pursuant to OTC Markets' request.

1. On March 30, 2021, the Company became aware of promotional activities that included email communications attached to a published article about the Company sent by Epic Stock Pics. The Company did not hire Epic Stock Pics for any promotional activities or to prepare any promotional materials. Based on a review of the trading history of the Company's common shares, it does not appear that the promotional activities had an effect on the trading activity of the Company's shares except for, possibly, an increase in trading volume on March 30, 2021.

2. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation or the distribution of any promotional materials, nor did the Company have any editorial control over the materials or content. The Company provided payment for services only, and did not provide any payment to Epic Stock Pics.

3. None of the statements made in the promotional materials are materially false and/or misleading.

4. After inquiry of management, none of the officers, directors, controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the company's securities), or any third-party service providers have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its common shares.

5. After inquiry of management, none of the officers, directors, controlling shareholders or third-party service providers of the Company have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

6. Stark Creative, Business News Network ("BNN"), Think Ink Marketing, Rank 1st, Winning Media, and Struther's Resource Stock Report are are the third party providers engaged by the Company to provide public relations services, marketing or other related services including the promotion of the Company in the last twelve months.

7. The Company has not at any point issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate on the OTCQB market at the time of the issuance, except for the issuance of shares on exercise of previously issued share purchase warrants and stock options.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship "Kena" Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West's other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

www.westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

