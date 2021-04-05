Central African Gold Appoints Elia Mikhael to Advisory Board

Vancouver, April 5, 2021 - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elia Mikhael to its Advisory Board effective April 5, 2021.

Mr. Mikhael is a senior infrastructure and Mining and Metals executive with more than 25 years of experience in public infrastructure developments, mines developments, infrastructure advisory, engineering and construction and commercial negotiations on large scale and mostly multi-billion-dollar projects in both infrastructure and Mining and Metals industry. For the past 10 years, Elia was a senior corporate executive in a publicly listed major mining company developing three world class tier-one mines in Africa and with one of those being a world class copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). Mr. Mikhael managed country operations in the DRC, representing the major mining company on the board of several partnerships with state-owned mining bodies. His responsibilities included running mine management, cost management, employees' relations, communities' relations, social initiatives, and relationships with various public administrations. Elia initiated and developed a partnership with the state-owned power operator in the DRC for an estimated US$250m rehabilitation to full capacity (220 Mega Watts) of three existing hydro power plants. The process included extensive advisory work and fund-raising involving development banks, export credit agencies, energy funds and other industry related stakeholders. His responsibilities also included sitting on the board of various partnerships and joint ventures with both private and public administration bodies and state-owned enterprises.

Mr. Mikhael is a Professional Engineer in Canada with proven record in infrastructure developments in various geographical locations across the world. His expertise encompasses engineering management, feasibility studies, (including economic studies), infrastructure advisory, commercial negotiations and commercial management covering all stages of projects. He led commercial negotiations with both private and public administrations towards optimal implementation of large-scale mining developments in the DRC. Elia is fluent in four languages including French, Arabic, and Spanish.

Kevin Torudag stated: "We are tremendously excited and honored to announce the appointment of Elia Mikhael to the Advisory Board. Elia's knowledge and experience in all aspects of mine development in the DRC will be invaluable as Central African implements its intention of becoming involved in advanced stage mining projects in the DRC. In addition to his world class technical knowledge, he has a full understanding of how business is conducted in the DRC environment including social initiatives. He possesses strong relationships at all levels of business and government in the DRC. Having access to Elia's varied skillsets provides our already extremely experienced DRC team with that next level of support and will help ensure success in our future endeavors."

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Central African currently holds rights to multiple mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC Copper Belt. Central African has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African has an experienced management team located in the southern Copper Belt of the DRC.

