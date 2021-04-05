Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST. Christopher M. Jones, CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Westwater Resources Inc. Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

If you can't make the live presentation, Westwater Resources' webcast will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

The Westwater Battery Graphite Process

The distinguishing characteristics of the Westwater Battery Graphite Process:

Our process is designed for a sustainable environmental footprint, unique in the battery graphite industry.

Our process produces three battery graphite materials; this broadens our marketplace to all types of batteries, rather than a single battery type.

Off-spec materials generated by our Coated Spherical Graphite process will be reprocessed for Purified Micronized Graphite production, minimizing waste and optimizing overall production yield.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project-the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States-and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that WWR expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to the anticipated distinguishing characteristics of the Company's battery graphite process and market opportunity. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) the Company's ability to successfully construct and operate a pilot plant capable of producing battery- grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company's ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) operating conditions at the Company's projects; (f) government and tribal regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (g) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama; (i) the ability of the Company to enter into and successfully close acquisitions or other material transactions; (j) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (k) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (l) other factors which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005250/en/

Contact

Westwater Resources



Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO

Phone: 303.531.0480

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO

Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net



Product Sales Contact:

Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing

Phone: 303.531.0472

Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net



Investor Relations

Porter, LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter, President

Phone: 212.564.4700

Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com