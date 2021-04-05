Thor Acquires 100% Interest in Central Houndé Project Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, April 05, 2021 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), which terminates the 2015 Earn-In Agreement between Thor and Acacia Mining PLC (Acacia Mining PLC has subsequently been acquired by Barrick), on the Central Hound? Project (the "Project") in south-western Burkina Faso (the "Agreement").

Following the signing of the Agreement, Thor has acquired Barrick's 51% ownership of the Project in exchange for a 1% Net Smelter Royalty. Thor now holds 100% of the Project.

The Central Hound? Project consists of three early stage exploration permits located in the highly prospective Hound? Greenstone belt approximately 260km south west of Ouagadougou (Figure 1). The three permits cover a total area of 474km2 over the Hound? Belt. A total of 20,208m RC and 3,156m of Diamond drilling has been completed over the licences to date.

Figure 1: Regional location plan: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c27e3e5-33c9-48d3-bba1-3a33d4d3761c

The Project has a number of prospects which have been previously delineated through mapping, soil geochemistry and drilling campaigns (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Exploration summary map1﻿: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28368ae6-f9b0-4392-9719-0242b542af14

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"We are pleased to have regained a 100% interest in the Central Hound? Project, which lies in one of West Africa's highly regarded Birimian greenstone belts. In recent years, the JV has undertaken diligent exploration programs which have resulted in the identification of several targets that have been outlined by preliminary drilling, which we consider merit further assessment. We would like to thank Barrick and all of the team who have worked on the Project over the term of the JV."

"Our development activities remain focused on our Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria, where construction is well advanced and we are on track for first gold pour in June this year. At our advanced exploration project, Douta in Senegal, following the success of our recent drilling programs at Douta North and Douta Tail, we have initiated a supplementary drilling program to assess the potential extension of the identified additional mineralisation."

"The Central Hound? project adds further depth to the Company's exploration portfolio, which supports the Company's strategy to become a leading West African gold producer and developer."

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

1Map produced and taken from Barrick Gold Corporation.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Hound? greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

