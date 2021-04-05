Pasofino Gold Announces Agreement to Sell Its 50% Interest in Roger Gold-Copper Project Located in Quebec

Toronto, April 5, 2021 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project (the "Project") located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt to QC Copper & Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (the "Transaction"). The purchase price under the Transaction is $2,250,000, payable as $1,000,000 in cash and $1,250,000 in shares of QC Copper & Gold.

The closing of the transaction is subject to, among other things, SOQUEM Inc., the Company's joint venture partner in the Project, waiving or not exercising its right of first refusal to acquire the Company's interest on the same terms as the Transaction and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pasofino President & CEO Ian Stalker commented: "QC Copper & Gold will be a very good fit for the Roger Project, in our opinion, having had significant experience of working in that area of Quebec. For Pasofino Gold, this sale allows us to fully focus on our core Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia where we are busy with the feasibility study that is expected to complete by year-end.

"We take this opportunity of recognizing the work done over the period by SOQUEM Inc. our JV partner in the project and until recently the designated 'Operator of the Project'. Their professional approach has been a pleasure to work with and we wish both Parties well for the future."

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN), OCTQB (EFRGF) and FSE (N07). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project, subject to satisfaction of the terms of the option agreement.

Pasofino has also earned a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

