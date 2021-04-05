Trigon Reports High Copper and Silver Grades in Four-Hole Fence Showing Continuity of Silver Hill Mineralization in Morocco

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announced assay results from holes S13, S14, S15 and S27. The holes are comprised of a 150m wide four-hole fence of drilling to test the geometry and extent of the mineralization at the Silver Hill project in Morocco.

Each of the holes demonstrated strong copper and silver mineralization. The most significant of the results was hole S27, a vertical hole drilled at the end of the program. The hole was prioritized after new insights on the geometry of the system were made with the completion of the trench reported on February 24, 2021.

Highlights

Hole S27: 5 metres @ 1.4% copper and 33.6 g/t silver, from 21 metres depth, plus 3 metres @ 0.61% copper and 40 g/t silver.

Hole S13: (previously reported January 12, 2021) 8 metre @ 1.8% copper and 121 g/t silver from 32.5 metre depth. Assay results included a 0.5 m interval of 14.87% copper, 1000 g/t silver and 173 ppm cobalt.

Hole S14: 2 metres @ 1.27% copper and 5 g/t silver, from 63 metre depth.

The fence of drilling shows that while Mineralization in the earlier angled holes was concentrated adjacent to the contact between the lower sandstone and upper schist, however, the vertical hole, drilled entirely in sandstone, is very well mineralized and the mineralization remains open to the north. This observation appears to corroborate mineralization recognized in trenches 1.5 km away. Please see Figures 1 - 4 below for detailed assay results from holes S13, S14, S15 and S27.

Diagram 1: Two-Dimensional Cross Section of Fence Drilling

Drill core was analyzed by AfriLab, an SGS accredited laboratory in Marrakech.Trigon has completed the drilling of three additional fences, the results of which will be reported in the coming weeks. The Company is pleased with its progress, as geologists are attaining a more comprehensive understanding of the nature and size of the mineralization.

Map 1: Four-Hole Fence in Relation to Other Drill Work at Silver Hill

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, said, "These results have supported our high expectations at Silver Hill which is becoming the exploration focus of the Company to complement our production path at the Kombat Mine in Namibia. Trigon's aim is to take advantage of what we believe to be sustainable higher copper prices by expediting production at Kombat that will generate cash flow to fund development of our portfolio of highly prospective high impact copper projects."

Continuous Sample Data from Fence

Figure 1: Drill No S13

Drill N° From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S13 27 27.5 13002 0.19 2 27.5 28 13003 0.25 2 28 28.5 13004 0.18 2 28.5 29 13005 0.15 2 29 29.5 13006 0.31 4 29.5 30 13007 0.44 4 30 30.5 13008 0.46 4 30.5 31 13009 0.50 8 31 31.5 13010 0.47 8 31.5 32 13011 0.44 16 32 32.5 13013 0.30 4 32.5 33 13014 0.98 44 33 33.5 13015 0.95 56 33.5 34 13016 0.81 32 34 34.5 13017 14.87 1000 34.5 35 13018 2.08 128 35 35.5 13019 0.26 24 35.5 36 13020 0.60 40 36 36.5 13021 0.32 20 36.5 37 13022 0.92 72 37 37.5 13024 0.26 16 37.5 38 13025 0.22 12 38 38.5 13026 0.23 16 38.5 39 13027 1.14 91 39 39.5 13028 2.74 184 39.5 40 13029 1.56 176 40 40.5 13030 0.48 28 40.5 41 13031 0.21 4 41 41.5 13032 0.63 20 41.5 42 13033 0.39 12 42 42.5 13035 0.18 4 42.5 43 13036 0.01 4 43 43.5 13037 0.07 2 43.5 44 13038 0.02 2 44 44.5 13039 0.55 20 44.5 45 13040 0.05 3 45 45.5 13041 0.06 4 45.5 46 13042 0.16 8 46 46.5 13043 0.76 36 46.5 47 13044 0.35 28 47 47.5 13046 0.19 4 47.5 48 13047 0.34 8 48 48.5 13048 0.32 12 48.5 49 13049 0.38 16 49 49.5 13050 0.35 20 49.5 50 13051 0.78 24 50 50.5 13052 0.3 4 50.5 51 13053 0.37 12 51 51.5 13054 0.48 16 51.5 52 13055 0.25 12 52 52.5 13057 0.31 12 52.5 53 13058 0.23 8 53 53.5 13059 0.45 16 53.5 54 13060 0.08 3 54 54.5 13061 0.17 2 54.5 55 13062 0.14 2 55 55.5 13063 0.69 3 55.5 56 13064 1.20 4 56 56.5 13065 0.41 3 56.5 57 13066 0.16 2 57 57.5 13068 0.13 1 57.5 58 13069 0.16 1 58 58.5 13070 0.42 4 58.5 59 13071 0.09 1 59 59.5 13072 0.06 1 59.5 60 13073 0.36 2 60 60.5 13074 0.07 1 60.5 61 13075 0.06 1 61 61.5 13076 0.15 2 61.5 62 13077 0.44 3 62 62.5 13079 0.32 3 62.5 63 13080 0.75 3 63 63.5 13081 1.33 4 63.5 64 13082 0.46 3 64 64.5 13083 0.24 2 64.5 65 13084 0.13 2 65 65.5 13085 0.01 1 65.5 66 13086 0.20 1

Figure 2: Drill No S14

Drill N° From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S14 62.5 63 14002 0.04 4 63 63.5 14003 0.17 3 63.5 64 14004 4.22 10 64 64.5 14005 0.15 4 64.5 65 14007 0.55 4 65 65.5 14008 0.02 3 65.5 66 14009 0.01 3 66 66.5 14010 0.01 4 66.5 67 14012 0.02 2 67 67.5 14013 0.03 2 67.5 68 14014 0.02 2 68 68.5 14015 0.05 2 68.5 69 14017 0.04 4 69 69.5 14018 0.05 2 69.5 70 14019 0.05 2 70 70.5 14020 0.15 3 70.5 71 14022 0.05 2 71 71.5 14023 0.06 2 71.5 72 14024 0.11 3

Figure 3: Drill No S15

Drill N° From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S15 18 19 121002 0.01 1 19 20 121003 0.02 1 20 21 121004 0.03 1 21 22 121005 0.19 1 22 23 121006 0.11 1 23 24 121007 0.16 1 24 25 121008 0.14 1 25 26 121009 0.08 1 26 27 121010 0.13 1 27 28 121011 0.07 1

Figure 4: Drill No S27

Drill N° From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S27 21 22 221025 0.01 1.00 22 23 221026 0.15 1.00 23 24 221027 0.3 12.00 24 25 221028 0.57 12.00 25 26 221029 0.83 12.00 26 27 221030 1.87 56.00 27 28 221031 1.3 80.00 28 29 221032 0.62 8.00 29 30 221033 0.19 4.00 30 31 221034 0.03 4.00 31 32 221036 0.03 4.00 32 33 221037 0.04 4.00 33 34 221038 0.47 20.00 34 35 221039 0.44 32.00 35 36 221040 0.91 68.00 36 37 221041 0.31 4.00 37 38 221042 0.15 4.00 38 39 221043 0.35 4.00 39 40 221044 0.15 4.00 40 41 221045 0.76 4.00 41 42 221047 0.76 4.00 42 43 221048 0.56 1.00 43 44 221049 0.66 1.00 44 45 221050 0.25 4.00 45 46 221051 1.1 36.00 46 47 221052 0.33 4.00 47 48 221053 0.01 1.00 48 49 221054 0.01 1.00 49 50 221055 0.01 1.00 50 51 221056 0.92 1.00 87 88 221057 0.8 1.00 88 89 221058 0.11 1.00 89 90 221059 0.02 1.00 90 91 221060 0.11 1.00 91 92 221061 0.02 1.00

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Mu?ller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Morocco and Namibia. The Company recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco. Namibia is one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.

