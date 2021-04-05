Black Tusk Begins Diamond Drilling on Lorrain PGE Property, Abitibi, Quebec

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has begun diamond drilling on its Lorrain Property located near Lorrainville in western Quebec. The Lorrain claims cover an ultramafic rock unit documented to host platinum group element (PGE) mineralization, as well as copper, nickel, silver and cobalt. In particular, historic drill hole LA-01-06 intercepted a 13.2 metre interval averaging 0.89 gpt combined platinum and palladium, 3 gpt silver, 0.59% copper and 0.6 % nickel (see Black Tusk news release dated March 8, 2021).

Drill hole LA-01-06 was drilled into an elongate north-south trending peridotite-gabbro body. The mineralized intercept contains pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite ranging from 3 to 25 percent of the core, as logged in 2001. The reader is warned that historic drill results are yet to be verified by Black Tusk.

The initial drilling by Black Tusk that is now underway is designed to verify results reported from the 2001 drill hole LA-01-06 and to sample mineralization for the full suite of PGE elements (platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), iridium (Ir), osmium (Os), rhodium (Rh) and ruthenium (Ru)), as well as the other metals of interest (Cu, Ni, Co, Ag).

The magnetic high feature associated with the host rock offers several kilometres of potential targets for step out drilling to further test and expand upon the mineralized zone.

Furthermore to the Lorrainville drill program, Black Tusk recently completed 8 holes, totalling 2584 metres of drilling at their 100% owned McKenzie East gold project, located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Black Tusk drill core samples have been sent to ALS laboratory in Val-d'Or and the company expects to receive all assays back in the coming weeks.

In addition to the ongoing Black Tusk drill programs in the Quebec Abitibi greenstone belt, the company is pleased to welcome Siarhei Kadach and Vladimir Morgunov to the TUSK Board of Directors. "Mr. Kadach and Mr. Morgunov bring a wealth of international business and mining experience to Black Tusk and we look forward to having them on the team'' stated Richard Penn, Black Tusk CEO.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923



Lorrain claims overlying regional geology, with drill hole locations and mineral showing indicated.



Lorrain claims overlying elongate regional magnetic high, with drill hole locations and mineral showing indicated.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638963/Black-Tusk-Begins-Diamond-Drilling-on-Lorrain-PGE-Property-Abitibi-Quebec