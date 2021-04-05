Menü Artikel
Andean Precious Metals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

17:30 Uhr  |  CNW
TORONTO, April 5, 2021 - Luis da Silva, Chief Executive Officer and Alberto Morales, Founder and Executive Chairman, Andean Precious Metals Corp. ("Andean" or the "Company") (TSXV: APM) joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer positioned to become a mid-tier consolidator. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $15 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonnes per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce to refined silver bars.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact:

Daniel Weinerman, Director
National Capital Markets
dweinerman@national.ca
T: 416 848 1715
Mineninfo

Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA03349X1015
www.andeanpm.com
