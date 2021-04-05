Braveheart Resources Appoints Heather Kennedy as Director

Calgary, April 5, 2021 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") hereby announces the appointment of Heather Kennedy as an independent Director of the Company.

Ms. Kennedy holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Metallurgical Engineering from Queen's University as well as a Certificate in Tribunal Administrative Justice. She has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry in engineering, operations, major projects, operational excellence, employee and community relations and government relations. Ms. Kennedy held various senior management roles as Vice-President at Suncor Energy Inc. ("Suncor") over an 18-year period. Previously she progressed through engineering, operations and management roles at Fording Coal Ltd over a 15-year period. For more than 20 years, she has contributed to and led the Boards of numerous not-for-profit and community organizations. During her tenure with Suncor, she was seconded to the Government of Alberta as Assistant Deputy Minister, Oil Sands Sustainable Development Secretariat during the period 2007 to 2010. Subsequently, she performed the role of Part-Time Hearing Commissioner with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) during the period 2014 to 2019. She is registered as a professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

Heather Kennedy commented: "I am excited to join Braveheart at this time as an independent Director. Braveheart has assembled an impressive suite of properties and I look forward to working with management and the Board in unlocking the value of the assets."

David W. Johnston, Chairman of the Board commented: "We are delighted to welcome Heather Kennedy to our Board given her significant practical experience in the mining industry in mineral processing, project development, government relations and First Nations engagement. Braveheart's top priority remains the restart of our Bull River mine. As we move from explorer to developer to producer, Heather's experience will further strengthen the depth of our Board."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a current Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold. Braveheart also has an option to purchase the Alpine Gold project near Nelson, British Columbia.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

admin@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79456