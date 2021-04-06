Gold Rush Announces Consolidation and Name Change to Allied Copper Corp

Toronto, April 5, 2021 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its name to "Allied Copper Corp." (the "Name Change") and consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common shares") on the basis of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on December 2, 2020. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis under the new name "Allied Copper Corp." on or about April 9, 2021, under the Company's new symbol "CPR". A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 2,642,162 Common Shares outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership will be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Name Change and Consolidation are being mailed out to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Name Change and Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

