Aurelius Minerals Drills Highest Grade Interval to Date at Aureus East Gold Project - 2 Metres at 132.4 g/t Gold, Including 1m at 264 g/t Gold and 0.5m at 21 g/t Gold Within Existing Workings

Toronto, April 6, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report additional assay results from underground drilling at its Aureus East Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The reported holes were drilled from the second underground drill pad and encountered multiple high-grade gold zones from the start of the holes down to a depth of 472 metres (m) in hole AE-20-007 (see Figure 1).

Highlights from Aureus East drill program

Hole AE-20-007 Intersected

0.5m @ 21.0 g/t gold, 0.5m to 1m Sample is from rock directly below the floor of the underground drift



32m @ 2.91 g/t gold, from 245m to 277m Including 0.6m @ 55.8 g/t gold, from 245 to 245.6m; and including 0.8m @ 22.6 g/t gold, from 252m to 252.8m; and Including 1.0m @ 21.8 g/t gold, from 263.2 to 264.2m

0.8m @ 18.6 g/t gold, from 299.9m to 300.7m

12.0m @ 2.78 g/t gold, from 317.8m to 329.8m Including 4m @ 6.39 g/t gold, from 325m to 329m; and Including 1m @ 13.8g/t gold, from 328m to 329m

2.0m @ 132.4 g/t gold, from 335m to 337m; and Including 1.0m @ 264.0 g/t gold, from 335m to 336m

1.2m @ 13.3 g/t gold, from 377.5m to 378.7m; and Including 0.7m @ 21.2 g/t gold, from 377.5m to 378.2m

15.8m @1.48 g/t gold, from 403.2m to 419m; and 1m @ 10.7 g/t gold, from 414m to 415m

1m @ 11.7 g/t gold, from 471.7m to 472.7m

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, "We continue to have excellent success at Aureus East intersecting multiple discreet mineral horizons within broadly mineralized zones. Hole AE-20-007 is our most successful hole to date, but notably, all of our Phase 1 drill holes, to date, have intersected gold mineralization. That's a tremendous achievement considering what limited information we started with, and doing it all in the middle of a travel restricting pandemic. The opportunities we continue to see at this project are significant, especially when you consider we have identified high grade material in the floor of the development drift where Pad 2 was set up, reinforcing the importance of drilling in advancing this project forward on our path to production."

Holes AE-20-007 and AE-20-006 along with previously reported AE-20-004/005 are part of a series of near vertical holes designed to intersect and define the geometry of the stacked and folded gold zones at Aureus East (see Figure 2). Hole AE-20-007 started in December 2020 reaching a depth of 205.4m prior to the holiday break. It was extended in January 2021 to a final depth of 534m, which is approximately 700m below surface. AE-20-007 was drilled along the pathway of the fold axis to the gold horizons and thus intersected multiple zones at the optimal location and orientation to define the high-grade gold mineralization. Hole AE-20-006, the previous hole, was stopped at 231.5m when the hole veered off to the north and out of the favourable horizon. However, it did cut across Gold Zone 9 before doing so and intersected 4.2m grading 2.43 g/t gold including 1m grading 9.21 g/t gold despite intersecting the northern portion of the zone at a sub-optimal angle. The Company has now received all assays drilled in 2020. Our Phase 1 program at Aureus East comprised 12 underground drill holes of approximately 4,725m total drilling and nine surface holes of approximately 3,000m, for a total, combined drilling, of approximately 7,725m. There are samples from five underground holes and the nine surface holes, drilled in 2021, that are currently at the assay facilities and will be released when they become available.

Several important aspects of the Aureus East gold zones have been identified in the four holes on the section:

High grade gold mineralization tends to be more abundant in the southern portion of the fold and extends into the southern legs; The folds are widening at depth which results in potentially larger zones and horizons and a larger gold mineralized envelope; There are at least 10 distinct horizons with gold assays greater than 10 g/t longer than 1m; and, Mapping the geometry of the horizons in detail on this section improves future exploration targeting to expand horizons.

The Company is currently drilling with two rigs at the Aureus East project. One rig remains underground at Pad 2 and is exploring to the west of hole AE-20-007 targeting the extensions of the zones intersected in hole AE-20-007. The second rig is drilling from surface and targeting favourable southern legs to the gold horizons and specifically Gold Zone 9.

All the gold zones at Aureus East are stacked, folded, and dipping to the east. The near-surface zones have been intersected in historical drilling along the trend at least 1km to the east. Aurelius has been focused on the western portion of the system near the underground openings to enhance the interpretation of the system and improve the targeting as it steps out along the trend.





Figure 1: Aureus East longitudinal section showing underground development, drill locations and trend of the gold horizons.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/79503_5941d53a44799a33_002full.jpg



Figure 2. Aureus East cross-section 547,900E looking east at Pad 2 drilling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/79503_5941d53a44799a33_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Core photo showing multiple gold horizons in hole AE-20-007, from 321.0m-340.7m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/79503_5941d53a44799a33_004full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus East

Drillhole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au g/t AE-20-006 20.6 21.3 0.7 1.78 AE-20-006 29.2 29.8 0.6 0.51 AE-20-006 61.8 66.0 4.2 2.43 including 62.8 63.7 0.9 9.21 AE-20-006 90.3 92.2 3.0 0.99 AE-20-006 109.5 111.0 1.5 5.37 AE-20-006 139.0 139.5 0.5 0.64 AE-20-006 174.0 204.8 30.8 0.61 including 174.0 179.0 5.0 1.82 including 174.0 175.7 1.7 3.95 AE-20-006 217.0 217.5 0.5 1.80 AE-20-006 223.0 224.2 1.2 0.92 AE-20-006 230.0 231.5 1.5 2.89 AE-20-007 0.5 1.0 0.5 21.00 AE-20-007 19.0 21.0 2.0 0.82 AE-20-007 30.8 33.0 2.2 1.06 AE-20-007 63.0 64.0 1.0 0.61 AE-20-007 80.8 81.8 1.0 3.05 AE-20-007 82.8 83.8 0.9 0.93 AE-20-007 88.6 89.4 0.9 1.16 AE-20-007 109.9 110.5 0.6 0.81 AE-20-007 168.8 195.8 27.0 0.66 including 168.8 173.5 4.8 1.00 including 176.0 178.0 2.0 0.74 including 186.7 192.0 5.3 1.04 including 194.3 195.8 1.5 3.47 AE-20-007 203.8 205.4 1.6 1.17 AE-20-007 215.5 217.3 1.8 0.80 AE-20-007 218.9 220.4 1.5 0.69 AE-20-007 228.7 229.2 0.5 2.95 AE-20-007 245.0 277.0 32.0 2.91 including 245.0 245.6 0.6 55.80 including 252.0 252.8 0.8 22.60 including 263.2 264.2 1.0 21.80 including 270.0 271 1.0 7.48 AE-20-007 299.9 300.7 0.8 18.60 AE-20-007 312.0 312.6 0.6 3.85 AE-20-007 317.8 329.8 12.0 2.78 including 325.0 329.0 4.0 6.39 including 326.0 327.0 1.0 7.79 including 328.0 329.0 1.0 13.80 AE-20-007 335.0 337.0 2.0 132.40 including 335.0 336.0 1.0 264.00 AE-20-007 341.5 342.5 1.0 1.69 AE-20-007 360.5 365.2 4.7 1.20 including 361.7 362.4 0.7 4.21 AE-20-007 377.5 378.7 1.2 13.30 including 377.5 378.2 0.7 21.20 AE-20-007 403.2 419.0 15.8 1.48 including 407.0 408.0 1.0 4.56 including 414.0 415.0 1.0 10.70 AE-20-007 452.5 453.0 0.5 3.13 AE-20-007 456.6 458.0 1.4 4.84 AE-20-007 471.7 472.7 1.0 11.70 AE-20-007 524.6 525.3 0.6 1.26 AE-20-007 531.0 534.0 3.0 1.20

Gold grades are not capped and due to folded geometry of veins the intervals may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Notes AE-20-006 547882 4979901 249.5 157 -87.0 Aureus East AE-20-007 547882 4979901 579.0 157 -85.0 Aureus East

Aureus West Update

The Company has completed Phase One drilling at Aureus West and is awaiting further assays before initiating a second phase. Ten holes have been completed to date. Assays have been released for six holes, and the balance of samples have been delivered to the assay facilities. Results will be released as they become available.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

