Tarachi Begins Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Symbol TRGGF

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2021 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (OTCQB: TRGGF) (FRA: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a top-tier public market in the United States, and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TRGGF".
About Tarachi Gold
Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Tarachi project covers 3,708ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine. Tarachi has also acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings resource (non-compliant with NI 43-101) estimated to contain 1.3Mt at 2.05g/t Au which the Company expects to bring into production in 2022.
