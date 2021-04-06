Neo Lithium Appoints New Board Member from CATL

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) (FSE: NE2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tang Honghui as an independent director of the Company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Tang Honghui from CATL and believe that he will add considerable value as the Company transitions into full development of the 3Q Project. Mr. Tang brings a wealth of knowledge in the lithium battery industry," commented Constantine Karayannopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Neo Lithium.

Mr. Tang was appointed to the Board of Neo Lithium as the nominee of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL, SZSE: 300750), (together with its subsidiaries, "CATL"), which has a board nomination right pursuant to the strategic investment and investors rights agreement signed with the Company that closed on December 16, 2020.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and CATL to get involved in a world-class lithium brine project. I am looking forward to working with this experienced team to develop the full potential of the 3Q Project," commented Mr. Tang, CATL Representative and VP of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

Mr. Tang holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Non-Ferrous Metallurgy from Central South University. He is the Vice President of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary controlled by CATL), and oversees technology R&D and industrialization, production line design and engineering of new technologies and products.

During his career in Brunp, Mr. Tang has led several technology projects and received great recognition in China. In addition, Mr. Tang holds over 30 authorized patents, of which more than 10 are invention patents. Furthermore, Mr. Tang has been awarded the Corporate Senior Management Talent Award of Changsha City in 2017, the Excellent Professional Manager Award of Ningxiang County in 2018, and recognized as C-category Senior Talent of Changsha City in 2019.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In the year of 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranks No.1 in the world for four consecutive years, according to SNE Research.

For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine development by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its 100% owned 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is located in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina covering approximately 35,000 ha including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 ha.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

