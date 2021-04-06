Stratabound Announces Commencement of Trading on U.S. OTCQB Market

Toronto, April 6, 2021 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified for and has commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "SBMIF". The Company's continued listing on the TSXV under the "SB" symbol is now further enhanced by the visibility and larger global presence through ease of access to U.S. investors.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of Stratabound, commented, "In response to requests from U.S. investors along with the considerable recent trading volume exceeding 1.8M shares on the U.S. OTC Pink market since July 2020 we were pleased to have taken this important market exposure upgrade. We look forward to more U.S. investor participation in the future of our Company."

About the OTCQB

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. The OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a well-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com

