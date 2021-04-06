Deep-South's Shares Approved for Trading on OTCQB Market in the U.S.A.

Vancouver, April 6, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM), (FWB:DSD), (OTC:DSMTF) announces that its common shares have been approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "DSMTF". The Company's primary listing remains on the TSX Venture market under the symbol DSM and also trades on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol DSD.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: "Trading on OTCQB marks an important milestone for the Company and enables to expand our audience and shareholder base in the American market as we continue to advance the development of our Haib Copper project in Namibia".

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Company will also apply shortly to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility, which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa. The recent preliminary economic assessment demonstrated that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%. At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/)

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. Furthermore, in using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

