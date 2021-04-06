EnviroLeach Provides E-Waste Processing Update

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2021 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following update on operations at the EnviroCircuit electronic waste ("E-Waste") processing facility during the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights during the period period ended March 31, 2021 include:

Restarting operations on February 24, 2021 following COVID-19 related shutdown

Processing 57.4 tonnes of end of life printed circuit board assembilies ("PCBA") producing 13.6 tonnes of high grade concentrates containing gold, copper, silver and paladium

Securing over 157 metric tonnes of PCBA from various suppliers for receipt and processing during April and May 2021

PCBA processing at EnviroCircuit restarted on February 24, 2021 with over 57 tonnes of PCBA material processed during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Operations restarted when the Company had secured sufficient PCBA in inventory and in transit to support sustained operations on a forward basis. Since restarting operations, the focus at EnviroCircuit has been training new staff, implementing new operational systems and controls, and identifying process efficiencies to support increasing production during the first half of 2021.

As a result of COVID-19 related restrictions, the global suppy chain of E-Waste was significantly impacted with operations at EnviroCircuit being suspended in June of 2020. Following the suspension of operations at EnviroCircuit, the Company focussed on building a robust domestic and international supply chain and establishing supply relationships with suppliers of PCBA in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Through these efforts the Company has already secured over 157 metric tonnes of PCBA material to be delivered for processing in April and May of 2021. The Company is confident it will be successful in further growing the supply chain to support full utilization of the EnviroCircuit facility.

The Company continues to identify and make improvements in process technologies to increase production, improve metal recoveries, and lower costs. Near-term plans at EnviroCircuit include upgraded grinding equipment, augmented non-ferrous recovery equipment and enhanced mechanical separation. Identified improvements and upgrades are expected to be completed early in the third quarter of 2021 and work will be scheduled to minimize interruptions in processing.

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the global E-Waste processing industry. The Company has experienced significant impacts to its supply chain primarily due temporary reductions in E-Waste collection and supply, disruption of global shipping and restrictions in travel. The Company has invested significant resources to expand and strengthen its supply chain, both within North America and abroad, and is confident provided the level of COVID-19 infections and related restrictions remain at current or lesser levels supply chain issues will be manageable. The Company will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and suppliers, and monitor and comply with all government regulations and directives during the global pandemic.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

