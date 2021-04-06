Drilling Commences at Senneville Claim Group in Val-d'Or Gold Camp

April 6, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTCQB:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Magnor Exploration Inc., and their drilling crew have commenced drilling on the Senneville South Property part of the Company's Senneville Claim Group comprising Senneville South, Senneville East and Sennevile West all situated in the eastern region of the Val-d'Or Gold Camp.

The first 3 drill holes on the Senneville South Property are part of a 9-hole drilling program totalling over 3,000 meters on the Senneville Claim Group. The program has been designed to confirm the successful drilling conducted on the Senneville Claim Group in 2012 (reported in the Xander's press release dated November 19, 2020). The sites are easily accessible as they are just off Route 397 Nord and 22 km North of Val-d'Or. Gold-bearing zones in this area are associated with shear zones, faults, tension fractures and tectonic breccias and generally associated with syn-volcanic intrusions (ref: GM68366 garden island report page 24 (section deposit type)).



Xander's Senneville Claim Group comprise of over 90 sq. km and is contiguous in the South to Probe Metals. Previous drilling on the Senneville Claim Group includes SV-12-01 with 9.79gpt. /1.0m Au (ref: GM68366) and SV-12-03 which targeted the ESE extension of the showing intersected 11.03gpt /1m Au (ref: GM68366) occurring approximately 354 metres to the east along strike. Other areas of the Senneville Claim Group have not been systematically explored for gold as the focus of historical work was largely on their VMS potential.

James Hirst, CEO stated, "The first hole number XR-21-01 has reached the target zone and we are looking forward to completion of our maiden drilling program in the Val-d'Or Gold Camp."



About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

