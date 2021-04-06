Orefinders Releases Webinar on AGM Results, American Eagle Gold Spin-Out Approval

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern time and all motions put forth by management were adopted by shareholders.

The Company is inviting shareholders to watch its latest webinar hosted by Orefinders CEO Stephen Stewart. He will update on today's AGM results, including shareholders approving the American Eagle Gold spin-out transaction. Stephen will also provide updates on Orefinders' ongoing drill program at its Knight Project and plans for its McGarry and Mirado Projects.

Orefinders Resources Annual General Meeting Webinar

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest updates please contact or follow us on Twitter @OrefindersR

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.