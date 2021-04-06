Rock Tech Appoints General Manager for Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Vancouver, April 6, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK); (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Robert MacDonald, P.Eng., to the position of General Manager for its Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.

Mr. MacDonald is a mining engineer who has held a broad range of operational and technical roles over a career spanning 36 years, such as:

- General Manager Ontario Operations - Black Fox Complex, McEwen Mining Inc. - General Manager Macassa Complex, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. - Operations Manager Red Lake Gold Mines, Gold Corp Inc.

He has extensive experience in managing producing mines, developing new mineral projects and optimizing the performance of mine and mill operations.

"We are excited to welcome Bob to our team. With his experience in advancing exploration projects to production, Bob is the ideal manager to lead the development of our Georgia Lake lithium project. The recent capital placements enable us to advance the work at Georgia Lake in parallel with our converter development plans. Bob is based in Thunder Bay and will build a local team to take the project from the current PEA stage to FS and beyond," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's Chairman.

Rock Tech pursues the strategy to build an integrated lithium business by developing its upstream Georgia Lake lithium project and building a downstream lithium hydroxide converter facility. The Company aims to supply the growing European electric vehicle supply chain by bridging the gap between resource-rich Canada and process-focused Europe.

