Crown Mining Corp. Announces Completion of Name Change to US Copper Corp

Newsfile Toronto, April 6, 2021 -



Accordingly, on April 8, 2021, our internet domain name will change to www.uscoppercorp.com. Visitors to our current website address, and communication to our current electronic mail addresses, will be redirected to our new site.



Steve Dunn, President, CEO and director said, "April 8, 2021 is an important day in our evolution as we change our name to US Copper Corp to reflect the location of our major asset, the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in North-East California and our confidence in Plumas County, California as a supportive mining jurisdiction. Our new name also highlights our company as potential beneficiaries of the U.S. government's strategy to focus on domestic supply of critical minerals, broadening our appeal to U.S. investors."





About Crown Mining Corp.



Crown controls approximately 15 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.



The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.



The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960's. Details of the resources on Crown's property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA" dated April 12, 2018 on both the company's website at www.crownminingcorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the



Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.







For Further Information Contact:





Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director

US Copper Corp

(416) 361-2827 or

email info@uscoppercorp.com







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "hopes", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Toronto, April 6, 2021 - Crown Mining Corp. (TSXV: CWM) (FSE: C73) ("Crown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the change of its name to US Copper Corp. The name change will take effect when stock markets open to trade on April 8, 2021. The common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "USCU". The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares is 91735Y107.Accordingly, on April 8, 2021, our internet domain name will change to www.uscoppercorp.com. Visitors to our current website address, and communication to our current electronic mail addresses, will be redirected to our new site.Steve Dunn, President, CEO and director said, "April 8, 2021 is an important day in our evolution as we change our name to US Copper Corp to reflect the location of our major asset, the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in North-East California and our confidence in Plumas County, California as a supportive mining jurisdiction. Our new name also highlights our company as potential beneficiaries of the U.S. government's strategy to focus on domestic supply of critical minerals, broadening our appeal to U.S. investors."Crown controls approximately 15 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960's. Details of the resources on Crown's property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA" dated April 12, 2018 on both the company's website at www.crownminingcorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the Crown Mining Corp. profile.Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and DirectorUS Copper Corp(416) 361-2827 oremail info@uscoppercorp.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "hopes", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.