Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Ximen Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2021 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXv: XIM; FSE: 1XMA; OTCQB: XXMMF) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month for a period of 12 months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. is focused on being the next significant high-grade gold producer in southern British Colombia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, through self-funding its own exploration. Ximen owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects; two gold projects, the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen continues to expand its land package around its flagship property, the Kenville Gold Mine, near Nelson BC. The company owns the surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment and is developing the project into a small underground mine. Preparations to date comprise of the building of the mining camp including connecting hydro power, completing engineering work and initiating permitting to develop a new 1200-meter decline to extract a 10,000 bulk sample this year. As development moves forward at the Kenville, Ximen continues its commitment to greener, more sustainable mining, by building a good relationship with the community, providing well-paying jobs to the local labour force and continuously looking at ways to reduce our environmental impact. For more information, please visit https://www.ximenminingcorp.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

