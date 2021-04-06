Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

06.04.2021  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, April 6, 2021 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2021 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 3, 2021 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

The company's disclosure process will be consistent with the prior quarter and conducted as follows:

  • Earnings materials posted to the website after close on May 3 will include earnings commentary, performance data and the full earnings release at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.
  • Market update slides will be posted to https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education.
  • The company will accept emailed questions until 7:30 p.m. Eastern, May 3, following the release. Questions to be addressed by the leadership team can be submitted to investor@mosaicco.com.
  • On Tuesday, May 4, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will provide brief prepared remarks and address the questions submitted via email. For the remainder of the hour, phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website. An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Dial-In #:

678.825.8336

Conference ID:

1768117

Replay:

Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

1768117

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts:

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639188/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-2021-First-Quarter-Earnings-Release


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company
Bergbau
USA
A1JFWK
US61945C1036
www.mosaicco.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap