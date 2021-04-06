Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra: Announces Significant Increase of 64% for the Inferred Mineral Resource to 1,207,000 Ounces at its Yellowknife City Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Suda, the President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT)(OTCMKTS:TRXXF).Gold Terra owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold Project, encompassing 800 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.In this segment Mr. Suda will discuss the significant increase of 64% for the inferred mineral resource to 1,207,000 ounces at its Yellowknife City Gold Project.About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold ProjectThe YCG Project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.The YCG Project lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104987/ygt





Contact: David Suda-President Toll-free: +1 (855) 737-2684 E: dsuda@goldterracorp.com W: www.goldterracorp.com