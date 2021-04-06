Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources: Expands to 2100 meter Drill Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) as the company expands its drill program at the Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan to 2100 metres.Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104990/rock





