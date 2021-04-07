Horizon Minerals Limited: A$7 Million Royalty Divestment Complete

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that the divestment of its interest in two gold royalties has been completed.As announced to the ASX on 29 March 2021, the Company agreed to divest 100% interest in the royalties to Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) ("Vox").Under the Agreement, Vox will pay A$7 million in cash and shares on the following terms:- A$4 million in cash upon completion; and- A$3 million in cash or Vox shares at Vox's election (priced on a 30-day VWAP basis) upon Vox receiving cumulative payments of A$750,000 from the transaction royalties.All conditions precedent including third party documentation have now been completed and the A$4 million initial consideration payment received.Proceeds from the royalty divestments will add to existing cash reserves as the Company advances the consolidated Feasibility Study through to a development and financing decision in the second half of 2021.Cash at bank now stands at A$13.2 million plus listed investments totalling approximately A$5.2 million.





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





