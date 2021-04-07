Ximen Acquires NSR Royalty over 15,000 HA and 3800 HA additional Mineral Claims - Greenwood Historic - Mining Camp

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it recently acquired a royalty covering 15,116 hectares of mineral properties in the Greenwood mining Camp in southern British Columbia.

Map areas subject to Dayton-Sidley NSR, new claims acquired, and claims owned and operated by Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen continues to add to its inventory of mineral assets in southern BC. The most recent acquisition is a 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on 51 claims covering 15,116 hectares on mineral properties referred to as the Sidley Gold - Dayton Copper Properties. The Sidley Gold - Dayton Copper Properties are owned by Grizzly Discoveries Inc. Also included with the NSR acquisition were five mineral claims covering 3,873 hectares as listed below. The NSR and properties were acquired from a private corporation for consideration of 800,000 shares of Ximen Mining Corp.

Tenure Name Area 1077456 MYERS CREEK 2020 254.30 1078546 ROCK CREEK 994.59 1078699 RC WEST 1000 507.56 1078700 RC NORTH 1000 126.84 1078701 RC WEST 2000 1989.57

Ximen now owns and operates mineral properties covering approximately 19,000 hectares in addition to the recently acquired NSR in the Greenwood mining camp (see map). An airborne VTEM and magnetics geophysical survey was recently completed over part of this area referred to as the Bud-Elk and Providence properties, which could result in new targets for drilling.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639196/Ximen-Acquires-NSR-Royalty-over-15000-HA-and-3800-HA-additional-Mineral-Claims--Greenwood-Historic--Mining-Camp