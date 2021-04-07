NexGen Announces Appointment of Harpreet Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2021 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harpreet Dhaliwal to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"On behalf of the Board and entire NexGen team, I would like to welcome Harpreet to the organization. Harpreet's experience in the mining industry in the CFO role is well established and she joins NexGen at an exciting time in the Company's stage of development."

Harpreet Dhaliwal, CPA

Harpreet Dhaliwal is a highly regarded and accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in the resource sector. A graduate of The University of British Columbia, Ms. Dhaliwal commenced her career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP before transitioning to the resource sector working with Uranium One Inc., Endeavour Mining Corp. and Fiore Management & Advisory Group.

Most recently, Ms. Dhaliwal served as the Chief Financial Officer at Leagold Mining. At Leagold, she was responsible for the design and implementation of financial reporting, treasury and IT systems, working with operations and project teams on budgeting, forecasting, and presenting to analysts and boards on financial matters for multiple producing mines. She has successfully completed numerous mergers and acquisitions supported by debt and equity financings and led integrated lean and efficient finance teams.

About NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on developing the Rook I Project located in the south western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada into production. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen also owns a portfolio of highly prospective uranium properties in the south western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.