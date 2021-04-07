St-Georges Received Latest Shipment of Bulk Test Material from Iconic

Montréal, April 7, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (CNSX:SX.CN) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to disclose that it has received the latest shipment of bulk material from Iconic's (TSXV:ICM) Bonnie Claire Lithium Project in Nevada.

As previously reported, St-Georges' metallurgists were able to concentrate through mineral processing and selective leaching the original feedstock by 25 folds, down to 4% of its initial mass where 99.99% of the lithium was leached into solution after 5 minutes at low temperature and normal atmospheric pressure.

Work on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project material will now resume along side the on-going work being conducted on other hard rock lithium resources. Current efforts of flow sheet optimisation will focus on front-end challenges, like concentration, and also on the later purification stage, where testing of a newly designed bounding solution should reduce the number of steps required to achieve a 99%+ lithium purity.

Current hypothesis developed using an array of lithium feedstocks from different sources indicate the whole closed-loop initial cycle allows a recovery rate of 90% or better. Reprocessing of the lithium bearing proprietary acid-blend solution eventually achieves higher total recuperation and achieves battery grade purity.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1.

