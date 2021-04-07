Avidian Appoints New Board Members and Promotes Mr. Steve Roebuck to President and CEO

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Altmann and Mr. Rick Winters to the Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Steve Roebuck has been appointed President and CEO. Mr. David Anderson, will remain Chairman of the Board, Dino Titaro, currently a Director has been appointed Vice-Chairman. Mr. Doug Kirwin will be stepping down from the Board but will remain as a technical advisor. All announced changes are effective immediately.

Avidian's Chairman, Mr. David Anderson states "We are pleased to have Steve move into the President and CEO role. He has been a great addition to the Company and has made a valuable contribution to the growth and advancement of Avidian over the past couple of years. Steve takes the helm at an exciting time in the company's life as we advance our gold projects and prepare to take our subsidiary company High Tide public. He'll be helped greatly by the addition of Stephen Altmann and Rick Winters to the Board who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining industry including finance, acquisitions and corporate governance. Thanks to Doug Kirwin for his support and commitment to Avidian over the past few years. We are very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his experience through his new role as Technical Advisor."

Mr. Stephen Altmann is currently a Managing Director at Morrison Park Advisors, an investment banking advisory firm in Toronto, Canada where he provides strategic advice and financial analysis to mining companies globally in their evaluation and implementation of strategic transactions. He also provides strategic and financial advice to First Nation communities in their negotiations with mining companies. As an investment banker, he has been at major bank-owned Canadian investment banks and at a bulge-bracket international investment bank where he financed and advised on mergers, acquisitions, asset sales and purchases, fairness opinions and valuations, and other advisory services to a large selection of domestic and international public companies, primarily in the mining sector. Stephen holds a Masters of Business Administration and an Honours Bachelor of Science (Geophysics) degree. He has also been a senior executive and board member of publicly traded mining companies.

Mr. Rick Winters is the Principal of RAWsources LLC, a mineral industry management consultancy. Until 2019 he was President of RMB Resources Inc, representing the North American offices of RMB Resources, the resource merchant banking business of the FirstRand Group of South Africa. In his capacity with RMB, Mr. Winters was involved in dozens of junior company financings from pre-IPO equity to corporate debt with an emphasis on structured finance. Prior he was Vice President Corporate Development for Golden Star Resources, a Canadian gold and diamond exploration company; an equity, sell-side mining sector analyst for Robertson Stephens, a San Francisco investment bank, and held various positions within the mining industry from miner to senior engineer with such companies as Phelps Dodge, ASARCO, Homestake Mining, and Echo Bay Mines. Rick received his undergraduate degrees in business and economics from the University of Montana and his Master's degree and post graduate studies in mineral economics at the Colorado School of Mines. He has sat on the boards of public and private resource companies.

A total of 1.1 million options will be issued to Directors and advisors. The options provide the right to purchase a common share of the Corporation at $0.20 for a period of five years. The options will vest over a three-year period as per the Company's stock option plan.

The appointment of Mr. Altmann and Mr. Winters to the board of directors is subject to TSX-V approval.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43- 101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide Resources is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical reports on the Golden Zone property and Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

