Zacatecas Silver Completes Geological and Structural Mapping at the El Cristo Prospect and Confirms Multiple Silver-Base Metal Mineralized Veins over a Strike Length of at least 4 km

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2021 - Zacatecas Silver Corp. ("Zacatecas Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZAC) is pleased to announce it has completed first pass geological and structural mapping of the El Cristo Vein System. El Cristo is the northwestern strike extension of the Veta Grande vein. Since its discovery, the Veta Grande vein has reported historical production of over 200 Moz silver in the region.

Highlights:

Multiple oxidized, silver-base metal mineralized veins defined over a strike length of at least 4 km significantly extending the previous reported strike length of 2.5 to 3.0 km.

At least eight veins defined to date which are associated with a sigmoidal zone of extension that is at least 800 m wide.

Only 8 angled diamond holes drilled by a previous operator - of which 6 were focused within a 400 m length.

Significantly more historical shafts and surficial workings located than shown on existing maps - with many clustering along veins which have never been drill tested.

Geological team has commenced an extensive soil sampling program to assist with location of veins beneath cover of thin soils.

The El Cristo vein system is in the central part of the Zacatecas Property. It is the northwest extension of the well-known Veta Grande vein and is defined by multiple vein outcrops, and extensive historical workings and shafts. Significantly, the silver-base metal veins at El Cristo are associated with an extensive sigmoidal zone of dilation.

Dr Wilson, Chief Operating Officer and a Director of Zacatecas comments, "The presence of silver-base metal veins within a structurally-controlled zone of dilation - immediately to the northwest of the Veta Grande deposit - is highly significant. Dependent upon the orientation of the host structure, fault movement results in dilation, thereby providing fluid pathways for mineralizing fluids and the open space required for development of the higher-grade mineralized shoots".

Large areas of El Cristo are blanketed by a thin soil which masks bedrock geology and vein outcrop, yet field work suggests that veins are likely to be more extensive than mapped. Zacatecas Silver has commenced an aggressive soil sampling program to target vein extensions beneath cover.

Near surface historical workings and vertical shafts are more extensive than previously thought, as evidenced in high resolution satellite imagery and by surface mapping. Significantly, there are a large number of veins that have never been drill tested or channel sampled, yet have extensive surficial workings and historical shafts consistent with the presence of mineralization. Such veins are obvious drill ready targets.

Mapping has also defined a northern vein system that is more extensive than previously known, with the main vein extending over a strike length of at least 1 km. An extensive soil cover suggests further veins, or vein extensions, will be defined by a soil geochemical survey.

The cumulative strike length of all veins at El Cristo is at least 12 kilometres long. El Cristo an extremely prospective system with numerous high value targets at vein intersections, splays and flexures. Veins display multiphase and brecciated textures, indicative of multiple mineralizing events. Zacatecas Silver is planning an aggressive rock-chip and channel sampling program to better define the silver-base metal grade distribution of the outcropping veins, to ensure that the highest value targets are drill tested.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Chris Wilson, B.Sc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG. Chief Operating Officer and Director of Zacatecas Silver, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

The Zacatecas Silver property is located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo Silver Belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The company holds 7826 ha (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low and intermediate sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization and potentially low sulphidation gold-dominant mineralization.

The property is 25 km south-east of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito which is owned by Endeavour Silver. There are four main high-grade silver target areas within the Zacatecas concessions: the Panuco Deposit, Muleros, El Cristo and San Manuel-San Gill. The Property also includes El Oro, El Orito, La Cantera, Monserrat, El Peñón, San Judas and San Juan silver-base metal vein targets. These targets are relatively unexplored and will be the focus of rapid reconnaissance review

