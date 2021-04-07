Gratomic Announces Cash & Warrant Position as It Closes in on Full Dilution

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT", "Gratomic" or "the Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTXQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce its current cash position of $8,054,000 established mainly through the exercise of share purchase warrants. The Company has 3,596,400 warrants outstanding with a total exercise value of $3,596,400.

The Company issued a press release on March 3, 2021 announcing that it granted 8,850,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company exercisable at $1.54 per share for five (5) years.

In a press release dated February 22, 2021 Gratomic announced that it had become debt free establishing a unique position for itself in the junior exploration and mining sector. This announcement was supplemented five weeks later by another press release dated March 29, 2021 revealing that GRAT had successfully entered the commissioning phase of its Aukam processing plant on schedule.

Removing the need for financings and private placements by funding the commissioning of its flagship project through capital raised in the exercising of warrants sets Gratomic apart from other junior miners. This solidifies shareholder confidence in the Company, its vision, and its leadership. Combined, these elements create a significant competitive advantage for the Company.

"Through our continued efforts and hard work, Gratomic is now ready to deploy available resources in the most prudent manner to propel the Aukam project to its full potential. I am extremely proud to play such a vital role in the Company's success," said Rodger Roden, CFO.

"I would like to thank Rodger and his finance team for their continued support and expertise in ensuring that Gratomic adheres to budgets. I would also like to thank all of our long-term shareholders for their continued support in funding the business through the exercise of warrants; this has helped us avoid dilutive financings as the Company's share price has appreciated," commented Arno Brand, CEO & President.

About?Gratomic?Inc.?

Established in 2014,?Gratomic?is focused on introducing carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite to the global Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains.?Gratomic?is anticipating full operational capabilities in 2021.?

Gratomic?is in the process of solidifying its plans for?the micronization, spheronization, and coating?of its Aukam vein graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's proposed eco-friendly processing cycle and is intended to allow it to meet ideal battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.? The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced developments on its graphite finalization phase.

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.?

GRAT plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at?Aukam?and will be verified at every stage during transport.?

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from?Gratomic's?Aukam?Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is anticipated to begin in Q1 of 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.?

TODAQ is an innovative?deeptech?company that can containerize assets, transactions & markets, and will partner with?Gratomic?on its mine-to-market commodity tracking and trading. Containerized assets are verifiably unique, keep an immutable record of who has owned them, have embedded smart logic, can be transferred P2P, and are interoperable with any system.? Asset owners enjoy stronger ownership control, value retention when trading, and ability to prove authenticity in seconds.?

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.?

Gratomic?Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT, on the OTCQX under the symbol CBULF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol CB82.?

For more information, visit the website?or contact:?

Arno Brand

abrand@gratomic.ca?

(416) 561-4095?

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.?

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."?

Forward-Looking Statements:?

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at?www.sedar.com.)

SOURCE: ?Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639229/Gratomic-Announces-Cash-Warrant-Position-as-It-Closes-in-on-Full-Dilution