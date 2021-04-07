Jeremy Yaseniuk Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director CopAur Minerals

Vancouver, April 7, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Yaseniuk as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Yaseniuk is one of the founding members of the Metals Group Inc. and brings his team of experienced advisors to complement CopAur Minerals Inc. through this exciting next stage of development on the historic Williams property, Toodoggone Trench in British Columbia.

Mr. Yaseniuk is a highly motivated, team orientated management professional with over 25 years experience in business financing, restructuring, recapitalizing and assisting public companies in corporate strategy. He played pivotal roles in sales, marketing and fundraising and has raised over $400 million for companies in the resource and mining sector. His previous experience as a Broker, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Director and Manager of Growth and Development have provided him a significant understanding of the capital markets. Jeremy is one of the founders and on the board of advisors of Benchmark Metals Inc., Altiplano Metals Inc. and Cortus Metals Inc.

Conrad Swanson commented, "We are pleased to be working with Jeremy and his team as they have a distinctive perspective on the Toodoggone region of British Columbia and firsthand knowledge and unique experience with their Benchmark Metals project south-east of Copaur's Williams project. This collaboration will provide an opportunity to share knowledge and resources."

On Behalf Of The Board,

Conrad Swanson, Chairman

CopAur Minerals

For further information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 604-317-3090

Email: IR@copaurminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there are no assurances that the transaction described in this news release will close on the terms described or at all. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79621