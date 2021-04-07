International Zeolite Executes MOU and Validation Contracts

Vancouver, April 7, 2021 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is very pleased to announce the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Havana Foundation (UH), GEOMINERA S.A.(GMSA) and International Zeolite Corp. (IZC) was executed by all parties on March 24, 2021. The significance of the MOU is aimed at creating an International Economic Association for production, technology transfer and commercialization of NEREA® products in the Canadian and North American markets.

NEREA® is a proprietary technology that embeds nutrients directly into zeolite. NEREA® used as a substrate or a soil amendment in agriculture has proven to produce higher yields of crops by 20-30%, a higher quality of agricultural product, uses less water by 30% and has lower plant infection by fungus, viruses and microorganisms. NEREA® substrates are environmentally friendly and do not produce wastes that damage the environment.

In further news, we are pleased to report on March 31, 2021, UH, GMSA and IZC officially executed the NEREA® Product Registration and Validation Contract for Canada and North America. This validation agreement paves the way for IZC to begin commercial trial testing of NEREA® at independent agricultural research centers to conduct detailed analysis and commercial trials.

The University of Havana Foundation and GEOMINERA S.A. have assigned senior leaders to form a team to conduct work associated with the formal formation of the International Economic Association. International Zeolite has assembled industry leaders to move the project forward.

Ray Paquette, CEO stated, "The signing of these significant contracts represents months of effort by many people and I would like to thank everyone involved. The contracts acknowledge our ongoing commitment to collaboration and the valuable research and opportunities they provide."

