Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Update - Sprott Capital Uranium Conference

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) completed a highly positive PFS in Jan '21 on the Tumas palaeochannel project, delivering excellent results.The PFS focused on a Langer-Heinrich style open-pit mining operation, with a production capacity of 3Mlb U3O8 per annum with results in line with, and in some cases better than, assumptions from the 2020 Scoping Study, highlighting a strong economic case for Tumas.The DFS is underway to confirm the technical and potential economic viability of the Tumas Project and achieve the stated goal of a +20-year LOM operation.Development of Tumas is being advanced in line with forecasts of significant uranium price improvements expected from 2022, in anticipation of a looming uranium shortage likely late 2023/24.To view the Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V7G4DH7L





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





