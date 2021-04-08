Stone Gold Completes Drilling at Mt. Jamie North Property, Red Lake, Ontario

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial drill program on the untested Mt. Jamie North Gold Project, located in the western extension of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario.



This drill program consisted of 954 metres of diamond drilling that tested three targets. These targets occur in a structural-mineralization corridor within volcanic and sedimentary rocks, key ingredients for the region's gold deposits.

Three holes were drilled as per the exploration plan and all three have intersected their targets as shown in fig. 1. The targets include the west extension of the main "Gold Trend" as well as the "Carb Unit Trend", as shown in fig. 2. The holes have been logged and are being sampling and assayed. Results are expected to be all received and interpreted in 3-4 weeks.

Figure 1: 3D map of drone detailed magnetics with interpretation of targets and locations of the 3 drill-holes.

Figure 2: Regional Geological Map showing the "Gold Trend" and the "Carb Unit Trend".

Stone Gold President and CEO John Timmons comments "We are pleased to have completed an initial drill program on the untested Mt. Jamie North Property. The property is 200 metres from the former Mt. Jamie No. 2 mine shaft and approximately 1 km. from the former Mt. Jamie mine which had an historical production grade of 13.3 g/t Au. Our mission is to establish the existence of gold mineralization in the far western trend of the Red Lake mining camp. We hope to contribute to the gold exploration success that Trillium Gold and West Red Lake Gold are having in the immediate vicinity."

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Twomey, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

