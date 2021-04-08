Victory Resources Corp. Begins Drilling the Loner Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2021 - Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration team, led by David Deering, VP of Exploration, has commenced its diamond drilling program on the Loner Property in Nevada as of April 6

The program calls for 7 to 10 short diamond drill holes in the vicinity of the historical workings which exploited the Loner vein system. The aim of the program is to better characterize the known mineralized zones, and to test the area of anomalous soil and rock sampling to the east of the main workings. The holes will vary between 50-70 meters and it is anticipated the program will take 30-35 days.

Loner Nevada Drill Program Highlights:

The first pass drilling program underway at Loner Property is intended to confirm intersections of gold-bearing quartz veins that correlate with historical underground mining and mapped surficial gold occurrences

It is anticipated the drill program will demonstrate broader mineralization across the width and depth of the occurrence which remains open in all directions

As previously reported, the strong gold and arsenic geochemical anomalies are coincident with the exposed mineralization and historic workings

It is anticipated that the drill program may define the anomalies more extensively through-out the target area

"In a short period of time, Victory has developed a fully equipped exploration team to begin this drilling program, allowing us to advance the Company's interests," said Mr. David Deering, VP Exploration for Victory. "This first pass drilling work will evaluate the best and most productive way to advance the project."

About the Loner Property:

The Loner Property is located 35 km south of Winnemucca in the southern Sonoma Range and currently consists of 16 Federal Lode Claims covering historic workings and exposed low-sulphidation gold mineralization. Recent exploration in the area includes the Goldbanks Project, an epithermal gold project about 12 miles to the south, and the Coronado VMS Project, which has been exploring for Cu on a property about 6 miles to the southeast of the Loner Property. The area of the Loner Property is prospective for both these styles of mineralization. Victory Resources has optioned the Loner Property from Silver Range Resources (SNG) ("Silver Range") as announced on 23 December 2020.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

