Orford Provides Update on 2021 Exploration Plans for its Qiqavik Gold Project in Northern Quebec

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Qiqavik property. The Qiqavik property is an emerging camp located in the Northern Group of the Cape smith belt in Northern Quebec. Qiqavik covers over 390km2 of Proterozoic greenstone belt and hosts multiple large structures. Less than five months of field work on the ground to-date has resulted in the discovery of a multitude of high-grade grab samples up to 648 g/t Au (Figure 1). In 2019 drilling, Orford was successful in intersecting gold mineralization in all six drill holes targeting three different geological structures on the property separated by up to 18 km (see Orford news release of October 16, 2019, Figure 2)

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The strike-extensive and thick IP Lake Shear Corridor appears to be the source for three high grade gold boulder trains and gold-in-till dispersion trains. We are excited to get back on the ground at Qiqavik in July and commence our 2021 exploration program, focused on the prospective IP Lake Shear Corridor".

A key discovery of the last field program in 2019 was the definition of the IP lake shear corridor (IPLS) in the south-central portion of the property (Figure 2,3). The IPLS has been traced at surface for over 7 km (open to the East and West) and varies in its surface thickness expression from 125 to 375m. The shear is hosted by volcanic and volcanic metasedimentary rocks and is flanked to the south in some of the more westerly portions by an iron formation, or possibly several iron formations which themselves are variably gold mineralized and silicified. Three high grade boulder trains occur north of the IPLS (Figure 3). In 2019,153 till samples were collected around the IPLS to aid in determining the potential source of the high grade boulder trains. Till samples were sent to IOS Geoscientific for gold grain counting (ARTGoldTM).

Normalized gold grain count (to 10kg) results show clusters of till samples with more than 100 grains (Figure 3). These results include the highest counts received to date on the Qiqavik property and are par with what is observed down ice from other producing districts1 where similar till counting methods has aided in discovering gold mines. Given the ice transport direction toward the north-northeast, the close association of these anomalies with the IPLS and secondary cross-structures provide compelling vectors for targeting further exploration on the southern end of IPLS.





























Figure 1 Gold -bearing surface of Grab Samples on Qiqavik.

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

Figure 2: Summary of Drill Result on the Qiqavik Property

Note that All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information

Figure 3: Total Gold Grain Counts for Till Normalized to 10km.

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

Exploration field work in early July will be focused on defining a cut-off to the southern end of the high-count gold-in-till dispersion trains identified just north of the IPLS. An additional 200 till samples are planned along and to the south of the 7 km IPLS corridor and an additional 150 till samples will be collected along the westerly and easterly extension of the IPLS. Till data will be used in conjunction with a planned airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey of the IPLS along with prospecting and mapping to define drill targets for 1,500 metres of drilling in August 2021.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's assets in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec include the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In January 2021, Orford entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Wyloo Metals can earn up to 80% of the West Raglan Project for total expenditures of $25.0 million over 7 years.

In 2020, Orford acquired three new property positions (Over 20,000ha) in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

