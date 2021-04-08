Kuya Silver Extends the Strike Length of the Bethania Vein System with New Surface Sampling

Vancouver, April 8, 2021 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce the results of a recent surface sampling program to prospect the Bethania extension zone and the vicinity of the historical Española 2 adit. This batch of the program consisted of 97 rock chip samples, employing a combination of trenching to expose bedrock and outcrop along visible or inferred vein zones. Of the 97 samples reported, 76 were taken from veins (observed or inferred) and 21 samples taken from altered or unmineralized host rock (hanging wall or foot wall). These sampled vein zones are located approximately 600 metres to 1000 metres from the main Bethania adit and 100 metres to 500 metres east of easternmost underground development. When mineralized, the vein zones sampled reported anomalously high silver and lead, and in some cases anomalous gold. Anomalous zinc and copper grades, which can be associated with silver mineralization in the fresh veins underground, were rarely observed on surface.

Highlights of the Program

The easternmost zone sampled a newly identified vein at surface called the Santa Elena vein, roughly 500 metres along strike of the eastern limit of the Española underground workings. Samples were taken at 10 metres intervals along surface exposure of the vein system. Seven consecutive samples distributed over 60 metres in length averaged 698 g/t (22.4 oz/t) silver, 2.79 g/t gold and 3.07% lead (30.9 oz/t silver equivalent*). Results from the Santa Elena vein included:

2833 g/t (91.1 oz/t) silver, 5.20 g/t gold and 10.6% lead (110.7 oz/t silver equivalent*)

300 g/t (9.6 oz/t) silver, 11.03 g/t gold and 2.17% lead (35.5 oz/t silver equivalent*)

812 g/t (26.1 oz/t) silver, 0.32 g/t gold and 4.82% lead (30.6 oz/t silver equivalent*)

A second zone of interest is located at the intersection between a parallel vein structure to the Española 2 vein and a newly identified Samantha Vein. At the vein intersection, four consecutive samples distributed over 30 metres in length (NW-SE) averaged 258 g/t (8.3 oz/t) silver and 2.84% lead (10.5 oz/t silver equivalent*). Along the Samantha vein three consecutive samples distributed over 20 metres in length (WNW-ESE) averaged 171 g/t silver (5.5 oz/t) silver and 2.33% lead (7.3 oz/t silver equivalent*).

*metal prices used to calculate silver equivalence were: silver, $25/oz, gold, $1700/oz, and lead, $1950/t.

Kuya's President and CEO, David Stein stated, "Kuya is very excited with this initial surface sampling program, which clearly indicates that the Bethania vein system continues along strike even further east than previously known. While we are highly confident in finding new veins in this swarm-like system, it is always a pleasant surprise to see new zones of high-grade mineralization sitting on surface up to 500 meters from the nearest underground development. The Santa Elena vein is particularly exceptional due to its high gold grades, something we have not seen to this extent in any other vein at Bethania. Kuya will use this information to help target future drilling and exploration along the strike extension of the Bethania mine."

Fig 1: Geochemistry map showing location and results of rock chip samples at Bethania Project



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/79734_07ff9665149db9ac_001full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Chairman of Kuya and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya is a Canadian‐based silver‐focused mining company that owns the Bethania Project, which includes the Bethania mine, located in Central Peru. The Bethania mine was in production until 2016, toll‐milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, the Company's plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. The Bethania mine produced silver‐lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material, until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.

