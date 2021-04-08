Provenance Gold Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, April 8, 2021 - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") reports that its previously announced Joint Venture Agreement with Palayan Resources Inc. was terminated as a result of several factors none of which were exploration related. The Company is well funded to complete this exploration program on its own which will enable it to retain one hundred percent control of both its properties in Nevada. The Company will soon provide updates on the initial drill program on its Silver Bow property east of Tonopah, which is just being completed.

The Company also reports that Thomas Crom, one of its independent Directors has tendered his resignation for personal reasons. The Company wishes to thank him for his service and insight over the years and wishes him the best going forward. Mr. Crom will still be involved with the Company for the foreseeable future as an independent consultant.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in two properties in Nevada, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to proposed activities at the Silver Bow property, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79802