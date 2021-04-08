Osisko Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 78 intercepts in 46 drill holes (12 from surface, 22 from underground) and 12 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") and either expand resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Once again the drilling in the Lynx area delivers both inside and outside of the February 2021 MRE blocks. Further, expansion drilling in the Triple Lynx corridor continues to provide strong targets for growth as demonstrated by Hole OSK-W-20-2371-W1, one of our top results today. As we noted in our April 7, 2021 PEA update, ongoing drilling is showing great potential to see further increases in the already strong economic base case of the Windfall deposit."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 369 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in OSK-W-21-2369-W3; 155 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 45.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-21-0670; 129 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2252-W11, 144 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-21-0657; 123 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-20-2371-W1, 78.4 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2480, 70.0 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in WST-20-0568, 76.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-20-0578, and 52.6 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2420. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2416 1019.1 1021.1 2.0 7.61 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 1019.4 1020.0 0.6 21.6 OSK-W-20-2426 346.0 348.0 2.0 5.84 TLX_3178



Triple Lynx



including 347.0 347.3 0.3 34.2 OSK-W-20-2428 720.0 722.4 2.4 25.0 Lynx_3304



Lynx



including 721.1 721.9 0.8 61.0 OSK-W-20-2431 759.0 761.0 2.0 3.86 TLX_3129



Triple Lynx



including 760.0 760.7 0.7 10.9 806.0 808.1 2.1 6.53 TLX_3195



Triple Lynx



including 807.6 808.1 0.5 25.9 OSK-W-21-2363-W4 748.2 750.8 2.6 16.3 TLX_3171



Triple Lynx



including 750.0 750.5 0.5 33.7 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 672.8 676.3 3.5 369 100 LXM_3304























Lynx























Including 672.8 673.5 0.7 127 100 and 673.5 674.2 0.7 545 100 and 674.2 674.6 0.4 192 100 and 674.6 675.0 0.4 155 100 and 675.0 675.6 0.6 557 100 and 675.6 676.3 0.7 500 100 OSK-W-21-2394-W4 668.7 671.0 2.3 40.9 TLX_3184



Triple Lynx



including 669.1 670.0 0.9 99.7 882.0 884.0 2.0 3.11 TLX_3130 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2394-W5 652.5 655.4 2.9 3.86 TLX_3171



Triple Lynx



including 654.5 655.4 0.9 7.79 OSK-W-21-2416-W2 927.5 929.7 2.2 7.16 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 928.2 928.8 0.6 22.5 936.9 944.0 7.1 5.15 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 937.5 938.2 0.7 15.8 OSK-W-21-2436-W1 698.2 703.0 4.8 4.28 LX4_3424



Lynx 4



including 698.2 699.0 0.8 11.2 OSK-W-21-2443 1062.9 1065.0 2.1 6.51 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 1064.3 1065.0 0.7 16.6 OSK-W-21-2452 714.0 716.6 2.6 13.5 TLX_3198 Triple Lynx 747.0 749.2 2.2 4.46 TLX_3129



Triple Lynx



including 747.0 747.7 0.7 10.2 OSK-W-21-2457 773.7 776.0 2.3 33.4 18.6 Lynx_3437



Lynx



including 774.8 775.2 0.4 185 100 OSK-W-21-2464 720.8 731.5 10.7 7.23 Lynx_3304



Lynx



including 725.8 726.8 1.0 17.2 OSK-W-21-2480 741.4 744.5 3.1 78.4 31.5 LXM_3304



Lynx



including 742.8 743.5 0.7 308 100 WST-20-0573 336.1 338.3 2.2 4.76 LXSW_3556



Lynx



including 336.1 336.8 0.7 12.3 WST-20-0605A 461.0 463.0 2.0 9.11 LXSW_3502



Lynx



including 461.7 462.3 0.6 30.2 WST-21-0614 308.0 310.0 2.0 3.74 TLX_3169 Triple Lynx 313.0 315.3 2.3 8.89 TLX_3169



Triple Lynx



including 314.9 315.3 0.4 17.8 WST-21-0620A 274.0 276.0 2.0 4.97 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx WST-21-0636 114.0 116.0 2.0 4.42 LXM_3334 Lynx WST-21-0637 323.0 327.0 4.0 7.64 TLX_3167



Triple Lynx



including 326.0 327.0 1.0 15.4 475.5 478.0 2.5 3.47 Lynx 4 Lynx 507.0 509.0 2.0 9.77 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 507.3 507.6 0.3 60.5 WST-21-0647 311.0 313.0 2.0 5.83 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 312.3 313.0 0.7 14.9 WST-21-0648B 59.0 61.4 2.4 4.28 Lynx_3339 Lynx WST-21-0656 284.0 286.2 2.2 3.16 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx WST-21-0657 219.5 222.0 2.5 144 55.3 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 220.8 221.3 0.5 543 100 WST-21-0659 360.9 364.0 3.1 6.83 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-21-0670 364.3 367.3 3.0 155 64.8 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 364.3 365.3 1.0 369 100 369.3 371.4 2.1 45.7 23.8 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 369.9 370.4 0.5 191 100 409.5 412.0 2.5 6.63 TLX_3165



Triple Lynx



including 410.0 410.4 0.4 30.6 WST-21-0690 274.5 276.9 2.4 7.31 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Expansion Drilling

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2252-W11 944.0 946.0 2.0 4.53 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 961.1 963.5 2.4 19.1 15.2 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 961.4 961.7 0.3 131 100 965.8 969.0 3.2 129 21.2 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 967.8 968.1 0.3 1250 100 975.0 977.0 2.0 4.58 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2313-W10 1009.0 1011.0 2.0 3.49 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1052.0 1054.0 2.0 22.4 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 1052.0 1053.0 1.0 44.6 OSK-W-20-2363-W3 957.0 961.7 4.7 6.61 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 957.0 957.6 0.6 18.4 OSK-W-20-2371-W1 1007.3 1009.7 2.4 123 27.2 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 1007.3 1007.9 0.6 483 100 OSK-W-20-2397-W1 652.0 654.0 2.0 13.4 LXM_3304



Lynx



including 652.3 653.1 0.8 33.1 OSK-W-20-2416 946.0 948.0 2.0 7.01 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 967.0 976.4 9.4 10.0 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 971.0 972.0 1.0 29.5 OSK-W-20-2420 744.0 746.3 2.3 52.6 51.3 Lynx



Lynx



including 744.5 745.5 1.0 103 100 983.0 985.1 2.1 4.06 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 983.0 984.0 1.0 8.45 OSK-W-20-2426 634.0 636.0 2.0 17.6 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 635.0 636.0 1.0 32.4 751.0 753.0 2.0 11.7 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2428 665.0 667.3 2.3 19.3 Lynx



Lynx



including 665.0 666.3 1.3 34.1 686.5 690.3 3.8 4.58 Lynx



Lynx



including 686.5 687.0 0.5 12.2 OSK-W-20-2431 759.0 761.0 2.0 3.86 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 760.0 760.7 0.7 10.9 806.0 808.1 2.1 6.53 TLX_3195



Triple Lynx



including 807.6 808.1 0.5 25.9 OSK-W-21-2363-W4 806.6 809.0 2.4 11.5 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 806.6 806.9 0.3 91.9 812.5 816.0 3.5 15.5 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 812.5 813.4 0.9 33.9 OSK-W-21-2394-W5 600.0 602.0 2.0 6.49 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2443 1062.9 1065.0 2.1 6.51 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 1064.3 1065.0 0.7 16.6 OSK-W-21-2445 590.4 593.0 2.6 3.28 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 590.4 590.8 0.4 19.7 852.0 854.1 2.1 3.56 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2445-W1 596.2 598.5 2.3 4.04 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 618.0 620.0 2.0 3.69 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 618.0 619.0 1.0 7.22 OSK-W-21-2459 705.6 707.9 2.3 4.49 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-20-0568 273.6 276.2 2.6 70.0 13.6 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 275.9 276.2 0.3 589 100 WST-20-0570 290.7 292.9 2.2 3.46 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 291.1 291.9 0.8 9.09 WST-20-0578 151.5 153.7 2.2 76.4 14.4 Lynx



Lynx



including 152.4 152.7 0.3 555 100 WST-20-0605A 258.0 260.0 2.0 3.58 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 258.0 259.0 1.0 7.12 WST-20-0613 376.0 385.0 9.0 7.47 Triple Lynx











Triple Lynx











including 380.4 380.8 0.4 16.5 and 381.1 382.0 0.9 27.6 and 383.4 384.0 0.6 15.5 WST-20-0613 396.0 398.0 2.0 5.05 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 241.8 244.0 2.2 4.37 Lynx SW Lynx SW 377.9 380.0 2.1 8.67 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 377.9 378.4 0.5 36.2 WST-21-0637 172.0 174.0 2.0 5.30 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 172.0 172.5 0.5 18.1 WST-21-0662 212.0 214.0 2.0 12.7 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 212.5 213.0 0.5 34.1 WST-21-0678 48.0 50.0 2.0 4.30 Lynx



Lynx



including 48.0 48.5 0.5 11.7 WST-21-0689A 389.0 391.2 2.2 8.67 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-21-0683 538.6 540.7 2.1 7.03 Lynx 4 Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, TLX = Triple Lynx and SW = Southwest.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and supported by the technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec, Canada" dated March 8, 2021 (with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

