Endurance Announces 2021 Drilling and Exploration Plans at the Reliance Gold Property

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2021 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for the upcoming exploration season at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") from the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km from the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced about 4 million ounces of gold.

The fully funded 2021 program is designed to follow-up on the exploration success of the 2020 program. The program will commence in mid-April with a reverse circulation ("RC") drill program targeting near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization discovered at the Eagle Zone. The drilling program is designed to expand the 120 metres ("m") by 80 m surface footprint of the Eagle Zone where all nine drill holes in 2020 intersected gold mineralization within 30 m of surface. The estimated average true width of those holes is 16 m with a weighted average grade of 4.63 grams per tonne gold. The 2021 step-out RC program will test the down-dip extension of Eagle mineralization to the southwest and along strike to the southeast and northwest. A secondary objective of the RC program will be to test previously unexplored near-surface gold targets at the Diplomat and Imperial Zones. The 30 to 40 hole program is expect to take 6 weeks to complete.

A 13 line-km DC Resistivity/Induced Polarization ("3DIP") geophysical survey is scheduled to commence in May. The survey will cover a 1.2 km by 1.0 km area of prospective mineralization and alteration along the Royal Shear. The objective of this survey is to delineate sulphide-associated mineralized zones below and along strike of the Eagle, Imperial and Diplomat zones, and to test for new mineralization not exposed near surface along the Royal Shear and the sub-parallel Treasure Shear. The 3DIP program is designed to delineate diamond drill targets within 300 m of surface. The field component of the survey is expected to take 2 weeks to complete. Post-processing, inversions, 3D modelling and reporting will follow the completion of the field component.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has also committed to conduct a LiDAR and digital orthophoto survey over the Property which will be flown in May. The high-resolution survey will provide a digital elevation model (DEM), bare-earth hill-shade imagery, 15 cm-pixel colour orthophoto, and 1-m topographic contours. All of which will improve geologic interpretation of the property and increase survey control for historic and future drilling and geophysical surveys.

Additional work planned for the field season include:

Portable XRF analysis of RC chip samples to give 'same day' results that will allow for revisions to RC drill hole placement throughout the drill program.

Expanding the biogeochemical survey to cover the remainder of the property. The 2020 biogeochemical survey successfully expanded the mineralized anomaly associated with the Royal Shear to a strike length of 2,000 m. The expanded survey will further test the partially defined Treasure Shear, Carter and Steep Creek anomalies, and cover the Camp Creek Linear, an area with several historic gold-antimony prospects.

Test-pitting and talus-fine soil sampling to delineate the bedrock sources for most intense portions of the 2020 biogeochemical anomaly. The highest priority target will be the Upper Eagle biogeochemical anomaly which may represent a 400 m strike extent to the Eagle Zone.

Additional outcrop clearing and channel sampling at the Diplomat, Imperial, Merit and Crown zones. Portable XRF analysis will also be completed of the talus fine soil samples, rock and channel samples to facilitate program modifications throughout the season.

Recovery, re-logging and selective sampling of historic drill core salvaged on the property during the 2020 season.

Diamond drilling is planned for later in the season after the RC and 3DIP results have been analyzed.

The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Engagement and dialogue continue with the affected First Nation communities to determine how we may be able to dovetail opportunities for mutually beneficial participation. As part of this effort, the Company has engaged Tsal'alh Development Corporation ("TDC") to assist with the 2021 exploration program commencing with the planned RC program. In 2020, TDC provided the Company over 130 man-days of high-quality manpower that was instrumental in contributing towards a successful 2020 exploration season.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

