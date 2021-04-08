RT Minerals Corp. Appoints Mr. Stew Carmichael, P.Geo., as Chief Geologist

Vancouver, April 8, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stew Carmichael as Chief Geologist of the Company.

Mr. Carmichael, P.Geo. has over 35 years experience in the exploration and mining industry and was named the 2006 Ontario Prospector of the Year with Mr. Michael Sutton, P.Geo., for their discovery and delineation of the South Mine Complex at the Macassa Mine, owned by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. In addition, Mr. Carmichael spent several years at the Armistice Mine project, including underground development and exploration. The Armistice property is located immediately adjacent to the Kerr-Addison Mine near Larder Lake, Ontario.

Mr. Donald (Dan) M. Clark, Chairman-President of RTM, states: "We are pleased to welcome Stew Carmichael into a new and important position of Chief Geologist. He will have oversight over our current Link-Catharine drilling, as well as for the additional 24,536 acres of prospective geology that RTM plans to acquire through its previously announced acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc. Mr. Carmichael has a significant professional background, including having been an integral part of the discovery of a multi-million ounce gold deposit in this region at the South Mine Complex in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. His deep understanding of Archean gold systems as well as the regional geology of this area will greatly benefit RTM's exploration plans moving-forward."

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company currently has 43,122,988 shares outstanding. RTM holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property with a total area of 544 acres, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, RTM will acquire control of a 100% interest in a further 24,536 acres of mining properties (subject to a 2% GSR) that adjoin the RTM Link-Catharine property, through the issuance of 21,000,000 Tier 2 (TSX.V) Surplus Escrow Shares (subject to a 36 month escrow release format) under the proposed acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc., as announced by the Company by news release dated March 24, 2021.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald (Dan) M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

