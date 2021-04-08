Gitennes Adds Strategic Claims to Cover Gold in Tills and Structures at Maxwell Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Vancouver, April 8, 2021 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) announces that it has staked an additional 50 claims totaling 2,740 hectares adjoining its 100% owned Maxwell Property bringing the property total to 9,430 hectares. The new claims (shown in yellow, Figure 1) are on the southwestern boundary of the Maxwell Property and cover three samples with 0.014, 0.028 and 0.041 g/t gold in fine fraction tills associated with northeast trending, fault structures. The anomalous till samples cover approximately five kilometres of strike length. Additionally, Iamgold Corporation has recently staked claims close to the northwestern boundary of the Maxwell Property. The Gitennes Maxwell Property is now situated between two of Iamgold's properties with the Monster Lake high grade gold property six km to the east (see Figure 1)

Maxwell Property Highlights

- Anomalous gold in fine fraction till, up to 820 ppb (0.82 g/t); - Anomalous gold in heavy fraction till, up to 340 ppb (0.34 g/t); - Gold in tills associated with mapped structures; - Structures are northeast trending and parallel structures at Iamgold's Monster Lake gold property; - Geology is very favourable - Volcanic environment with massive sulphide horizons intersected in drilling; - Previously mapped as intrusive; - Channel samples by previous operators returned: - 2.0% copper over 0.5 metres and 1.2% copper over 0.15 metres; - Very little previous exploration: - Several untested EM (Electromagnetic) anomalies - 100% ownership, no royalties; - Infrastructure is good - road accessible, powerline crosses the property





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Maxwell Property Showing New Claims in Yellow



Click Image To View Full Size

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade or large tonnage gold deposits. The Company currently has four properties in Quebec, JMW, Maxwell RAL and New Mosher, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW and Maxwell are 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

