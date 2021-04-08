Thesis Gold Contextualizes Historical IP Survey and Produces Targets for 2021 Drill Program

Vancouver, April 8, 2021 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) ("Thesis" or the "Company") has reviewed historical induced polarization (IP) geophysics against surface geochemistry, drilling, and ground magnetics to produce a geophysical matrix that describes gold mineralization across the Ranch Property, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Drilled zones with robust gold mineralization are characterized by coincident linear magnetic lows, strong resistivity, and moderate to strong chargeability responses (Figure 1 & 2). Thesis has identified eight untested target zones within the 6.65km2 IP survey area (50 m line spacing) based on geophysical responses associated with gold endowment that merit follow-up work during the upcoming field program. Less than 4% of the property area has IP coverage, including several of the linear magnetic features that represent gold-bearing structural corridors.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "The historical IP data was evaluated over existing drilling to establish a geophysical matrix specific to gold mineralization. There is excellent correlation between the newly delineated geophysical matrix and previously drilled gold-bearing zones. The identification of eight additional targets with the same geophysical fingerprint as existing mineralized zones is well beyond our expectations. The IP survey was acquired in 2007, after the historical drilling on the project, and therefore was never utilized for drill targeting. We look forward to using this IP data during the 2021 drill campaign with much anticipation."

Gold mineralization on the project is associated with silica-sulphate and silica-sulphide bodies that are flanked by argillic alteration zones, typical of high-sulphidation epithermal deposits. The pervasive silica alteration generates a strong resistivity response and the associated sulphide mineralization and argillic haloes in turn provide a moderate to strong chargeability response (Figure 1). This coincident geophysical response has identified eight new targets that extend from surface to a vertical depth of over 300 metres and can have widths in excess of 1,000 metres, these targets may reflect substantial zones of alteration. To evaluate these new targets a field-based exploration program will focus on soil and rock sampling in addition to detailed geological mapping to delineate drill targets for the Company's 2021 program.







Figure 1: 2007 IP Data a) Chargeability response at Bonanza against trench gold assays, b) untested coincident chargeability-resistivity-magnetic anomalies over IP chargeability, c) Resistivity response at Bonanza against trench gold assays, d) untested coincident chargeability-resistivity-magnetic anomalies over IP resistivity

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/79788_thesis.jpg







Figure 2: 2007 IP survey area over ground magnetics, with newly identified geophysical targets.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/79788_4b50a6433498a9f7_003full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project, please refer to the Company's current geological Technical Report dated September 18, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

